Freddie Prinze Jr. Names His Pick To Win AEW World Title At Grand Slam

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" will see the company crown a brand new AEW World Champion, and during the latest episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said he thinks Jon Moxley is "due a vacation anyway," and because of that, he is picking Bryan Danielson to win the title match.

"That gives us Bryan Danielson, the sweetest ... nicest, technical wrestler ... he's this very sort of guiding warm light. Wants to have a non-leather title because killing animals for their skin is cruel, he'd rather have a vegan belt, he is everything left in the world, and here comes MJF, who is going to literally s**t on every philosophy that Bryan Danielson holds dear to his heart," Prinze Jr. said. "He's going to annihilate him verbally because nobody can hang with this kid on the mic, and Bryan's good on the mic, but he cannot hang with MJF." Of course, MJF is looming in the wings right now with the Poker Chip, which allows him to have an AEW World Title shot at any time. But, Prinze Jr. believes "there's gonna be a story involved" whenever he decides to cash that in.

"You're going to see Bryan, a lot of times laughing at jokes meant for him just based on his character, but it'll be real laughter and just enjoyment of somebody who is an absolute wizard on the microphone. I genuinely believe this is where they're going, and we are going to see MJF in a program with frigging Bryan Danielson on television, and it's not going to be one of these one-time matches that they sometimes book for no reason ... I am guessing it's going to last at least eight weeks, and it's going to be glorious." Prinze's scenario is certainly plausible, and many fans feel it's the likely option. At the same time, Moxley is always a credible choice to carry the AEW World Championship. "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" begins at 8 p.m. EST on TBS.

