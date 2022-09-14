Insight Into How Much Time Jon Moxley Was Supposed To Have Off From AEW

Jon Moxley wasn't kidding when he said he was supposed to be on vacation last week.

Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk in the main event of All Out, but backstage drama got in the way of Moxley himself getting away. A now infamous "melee" took place during the All Out media scrum, and suspensions were levied against the participants, including company EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. This, plus a torn tricep, caused Punk to be stripped of the title, and now a new championship tournament is taking place. Moxley was put in that tournament, earning a first-round bye and showing up on "AEW Dynamite" to scare off MJF and cut a passionate promo in Buffalo, where long-time friend Robert Anthony was in attendance to see Moxley make waves.

"He's doing good," Anthony said on the "Tyrus & Timpf" podcast. "Man, he was supposed to be on vacation. Six weeks, we were going to go fishing. Now he's back to work, he's not too happy about it."

"But he's at his best when he's not happy about it," replied Tyrus, who rode with Moxley during their time in WWE.

"Seeing him in his element working, it's a different beast, the way his mind works," Anthony said. "I enjoyed his match at the PPV, but yeah, he's pissed off and he's back at work, and he cut a hell of a promo on Wednesday, and we'll see where it goes, you know what I mean? A lot of negatives and the positives over there."

Moxley is set to face Sammy Guevara in the semi-finals of the tournament on tonight's "Dynamite," which will air from Albany, NY.