The Latest On CM Punk And The AEW Locker Room

There have been ongoing updates regarding the AEW locker room and CM Punk.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, AEW talents have not been told anything official. Sapp noted that the people that he spoke with think that Punk will be gone from the company or will have to make "major amends" to remain with AEW.

Sapp also reported that the heat from talent on Punk is "unreal." The tension escalated after Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. During the post-show media scrum, Punk had harsh words regarding Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others.

After the scrum, Punk reportedly got into a fight backstage with Omega and the Bucks. Punk's long-time friend and trainer Ace Steel was also said to be involved in the fight.

Earlier in the night, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion. He was sidelined for most of his first title reign by a foot injury. Punk announced his injury on the June 3 episode of "Rampage," just five nights after winning the world title from Page at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

After Punk's injury announcement, AEW crowned Moxley as the Interim AEW World Champion at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door on June 26. Moxley won the title by defeating New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi. Punk returned to AEW programming on the August 10 edition of "Dynamite," but on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite," Punk lost a title unification match to Moxley in just over three minutes.