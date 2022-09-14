AEW Dynamite Preview (9/14): Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions Continues

Following the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on the following "AEW Dynamite" that the AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship had been vacated. While Khan never explained the reason behind his decision to viewers at home on the broadcast, he did reveal that new AEW World Trios Champions would be crowned that same night — the titles were ultimately won by Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro) — while a Grand Slam Tournament Champions would begin to crown a new AEW World Champion.

Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley received byes to the next round, while Bryan Danielson defeated "Hangman" Adam Page on "Dynamite" and Sammy Guevara defeated his fellow former TNT Champion, Darby Allin, on "AEW Rampage" to advance to the next stage, with the semi-finals matches taking place tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Danielson will collide with Jericho, and Guevara will go one-on-one with Moxley to determine who will advance to the finals to crown a new AEW World Champion on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21.

Also booked for tonight's show, reigning Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will team up with Athena to take on the team of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Serena Deeb in a tag team match. Baker's relationship with Jamie Hayter has become a little strained recently, so the former AEW Women's World Champion has recruited Deeb to be her tag team partner to face the interim champion and the former Ember Moon. Storm's partner was originally scheduled to be Hikaru Shida, but Baker and Rebel attacked Shida on this week's episode of "AEW Dark," forcing her out of action.