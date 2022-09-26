Madusa Names WWE Hall Of Famer She Wants Last Match Against

In a YouTube interview with Scott Fishman of SEScoops, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) revealed a fellow WWE Hall of Famer she would like to have her retirement match against is Jacqueline.

"Here is a woman that was basically parallel with me through my whole career," said Madusa. "We started at the same time and we were in the same organizations at the same time sometimes. And do you realize that her and I have never wrestled each other? What the hell?"

Madusa, who is co-hosting the 56th annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion (September 26-28, 2022), will be presenting Jacqueline with the CAC's Women's Wrestling Award. "She asked me to present her award and I almost cried," gleamed Madusa. "I was like, 'oh my gosh woman, you could have anybody and you're choosing me.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I will do you so well.'"

Should a match with Jacqueline not come to fruition, Madusa does have a criteria for whomever she has her last match against. "My thought on this would be, it would have to be somebody that would be great chemistry and that could carry my a** in a way, that if I bumped my head and I didn't know what was going on, they could carry the match."

Legends stepping back into the ring has been a constant theme throughout 2022. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had his first match in 1 years when he faced Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One at AT&T Stadium on April 2; Ric Flair teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31 at the Nashville Memorial Auditorium in what was billed as Flair's Last Match; and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat announced he will be wrestling for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina for his first match in 12-years.

