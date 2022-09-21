Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland Surprise Middle School Club

Ahead of the big "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY, AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of Swerve In Our Glory made a surprise stop at the KIPP AMP Middle School in Crown Heights.

Students at The Wrestling Club had no idea that Swerve In Our Glory would make an appearance, and they couldn't contain their excitement. Lee and Strickland were given a hero's welcome at the school, something that is unlikely to happen when they put their tag gold on the line tonight against The Acclaimed in a rematch from All Out. Swerve In Our Glory joins a slew of special guests who have surprised KIPP AMP Middle School students. Sasha Banks showed up at The Wrestling Club back in May when she was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Lee and Strickland defeated Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed at All Out earlier this month. Fans inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, were hoping to see The Acclaimed win the gold, but it wasn't meant to be on that night. With that said, the general consensus seems to be that "Grand Slam" is the perfect event for The Acclaimed to take the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Swerve In Our Glory. With Caster and Bowens being close to home in New York City, they're expected to be huge fan favorites. "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" will air live on TBS at 8 PM ET.