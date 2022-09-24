Triple H Comments On Dwight Howard's WWE Future

Eight time NBA All-Star and three time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard surprised many when he showed up to the WWE Tryout in Nashville, several days ahead of SummerSlam this past July. Video clips were posted to social media of Howard studying the in-ring training as well as asking for advice/tips from tryout hopefuls. The one clip that had everyone talking was his promo in his "Sho'nuff" persona, a nod to Julius Carrey's character in the 1985 movie, "The Last Dragon."

Speaking with The Sporting News, WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said "the ball is in his court" when it comes to the NBA veteran going from the hardwood to the squared circle. "Dwight, in the conversations we had, was like, 'you know I really want to do this; I'm serious, I really want to do this.' But we hear that a lot. And there's a difference between saying 'I want to do this,' and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there."

Levesque did praise Howard, saying he was "incredibly entertaining" at the tryouts, and that he's just a phone call away. "When he says, 'hey, I want to give this a shot," he's got my phone number," said Levesque. "All he's got to do is call me and we'll see what can happen. If he's willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let's go!"

Currently a free agent, the 36-year-old Howard has played 18 seasons (1242 games) in the NBA for seven teams, and won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers in the NBA Bubble.

