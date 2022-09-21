Tony Khan Invokes Wayne's World 2 Ahead Of AEW Grand Slam

Tony Khan continues to make the rounds promoting this week's "AEW Grand Slam" special. While appearing on New York City's News 12 to hype the big event, he hinted that some surprises might be in store for fans.

"It's gonna be really special. You don't want to miss this one. If there's still an opportunity for you to come Wednesday night, and you're a wrestling fan around New York, you do not want to miss this," Khan said. "Have you guys seen Wayne's World 2? This is going to be like my WayneStock. ... I've been through a lot lately and we've gone through a lot. I'm telling you, it's going to come together. This is going to be like WayneStock. It's going to be that one perfect night in New York City this Wednesday night. Expect a lot, and you shall not be disappointed."

The plot of "Wayne's World 2" centered around Mike Myers' Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey's Garth Algar attempting to put together a legendary music festival. Khan's comparison of WayneStock to "Grand Slam" may be more apt than it first appears. In the movie, the process of organizing the festival was bumpy, and saw a number of setbacks occur. This may have been Khan's way of acknowledging the recent backstage controversy that no doubt caused internal plans for the event to shift.

In the end, however, WayneStock wound up being a great success. Khan is certainly hopeful that "Grand Slam" is able to reach the same heights as the fictional music festival. "Grand Slam" begins this Wednesday and will conclude with a special two-hour edition of "AEW Rampage" on Friday night.