Joey Janela Reveals Why AEW Vignettes With Sonny Kiss Stopped

Former AEW star Joey Janela has pulled back the curtain on why the comical television vignettes following him and his tag partner, Sonny Kiss, were scrapped. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Janela noted that AEW President Tony Khan actually "hated" the vignettes and never even wanted them to make it to air. He had previously commented on Khan's dislike of the vignettes when he appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast "The Sessions," remarking, "He hated these promos. Tony thought they were phony, fake. He hates it, hates the invisible camera, hates the cinematic stuff, which they've done a lot more."

"The Bad Boy" also claimed in his tweets that both he and former AEW Executive Vice President and current WWE superstar Cody Rhodes were responsible for the idea, and was adamant that his alliance with Kiss would have been one of the more popular acts if given more time. Janela added that he is happy to be out of All Elite Wrestling, especially considering all the drama in the company lately, such as the post-scrum incident at All Out.

Since his contract expired on May 1, Janela has been fully focused on Game Changer Wrestling, a promotion that adores him so much that they annually host his Spring Break event. Sonny Kiss, on the other hand, remains a member of AEW's roster. Kiss typically appears on the YouTube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," with pop-ups on "Dynamite" or "Rampage" being a rarity. Kiss did appear on "Dynamite" during Pride Month this year, not for any matches or story-based work but to be featured as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.