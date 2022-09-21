John Cena Announced For Upcoming Kevin Hart Series

If one didn't know any better, one might say John Cena likes to follow in long time rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's footsteps. Much like The Rock, Cena has become a household name in both wrestling and movies, and even finds time to star in the DC Extended Universe from time to time as Peacemaker, a character who may one day come face to face with Rock's Black Adam. And now it appears his path to emulating The Rock will finally become complete, as he's about to work with frequent Rock co-star Kevin Hart.

As reported by Variety, Cena will be part of season two of "Die Hart," an action comedy starring Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who is attempting to become an action star. Joining Cena in the cast will be Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell, while Nathalie Emmanuel will reprise her role from Season One.

While etails on who Cena will be portraying are scarce, the future WWE Hall of Famer has few concerns, taking to Twitter to express his excitement in this new role.

"Any opportunity to work alongside Kevin Hart is an opportunity to laugh (a lot) and learn (a TON)," Cena tweeted. "A masterclass in life and an overall wonderful human to be around. Grateful to be a part of Die Hart S2!"

Originally airing on Quibi, "Die Hart" was picked up by The Roku Channel after Roku purchased all of Quibi's content in January 2021. As of this writing, no release date has been set for "Die Hart's" second season, which is being referred to as "Die Hart 2: Die Harter," though Variety noted that production of the second season had already begun in Atlanta, Georgia.