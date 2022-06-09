It has now been 9 years since The Rock and John Cena last collided in the ring at WrestleMania 29, the second of their two-match series that began at the previous year’s WrestleMania. With both men now making their names out in Hollywood, another match in a wrestling ring seems unlikely. But a fight on the big or small screen for the DC Universe? Don’t count that out.

Both Rock and Cena are part of several DC properties, with Cena playing Peacemaker in both “The Suicide Squad” and his own “Peacemaker” TV series, while The Rock will appear as Black Adam in, you guessed it, “Black Adam” coming this fall. And yesterday, one of those characters threw down the gauntlet after DC promoted “Black Adam’s” release date.

“I can take him,” Peacemaker tweeted in regards to Black Adam.

i can take him — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) June 8, 2022

This is not the first time a potential clash/meeting between Cena and Rock’s alter egos has been hinted at. Fans of the “Peacemaker” TV series will recall an easter egg in the 4th episode of the show’s first season, where a reference was made to Intergang and Kahndaq, two entities largely associated with Black Adam lore.

Whether this will lead to anything onscreen between Rock and Cena remains to be seen. In the past, Cena has expressed his hope that the former WWE Champions could be reunited on the silver screen, in either the DC Universe or the Fast Universe, where Cena plays Jakob Torreto while The Rock plays Luke Hobbs. The latter has become unlikely following Rock’s real-life issues with “Fast” star Vin Diesel.

Regardless of whether Rock and Cena ever meet again, wrestling fans will be getting to see the latter soon. Cena will be returning to WWE later this month on the June 27 episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw”, to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Cena’s main roster debut.

