Update For UK Fans About When AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Will Air

Tony Khan has alerted AEW fans in the UK to a shift in the scheduled broadcast time for Friday's "Dynamite:Grand Slam." John Williams, head of scheduling strategy for ITV, tweeted earlier today that "Grand Slam" will be "shown on ITV4 this Friday at 9pm in the UK @ITV4." Khan retweeted Williams and added, "Big news from @JohnWilliams004 ITV. This week based on the amazing support from our UK wrestling fans, the @ITV4 Friday #AEWDynamite has been moved UP to 9pm GMT this Friday for Grand Slam! Thank you to John and everyone at @ITV + @ITV4, and thank you UK fans for supporting AEW! #AEWDynamite." To provide context for those outside the UK, "Dynamite" usually airs Fridays at 11 p.m. GMT, even further after the US broadcast on Wednesday nights.

Khan's announcement was received by several Twitter denizens who were eager for a better television deal. The Twitter user @PaulBurton15 tweeted, "Pointless. By 9pm Friday every fan in the UK knows the results and have likely seen highlights at a minimum." The Twitter user @davidpick1987 remarked, "Until we get Dynamite as live on an ITV channel, it won't be watched on ITV. I cannot work out what really stops us getting Dynamite live. It's a through the night slot. Surely this is workable." And the account @xConnor_99 tweeted, "Is there any way AEW will ever be on live tv in the UK? The option of having to pay to watch on fite live is alright but having to watch on a taped delay days later trying to avoid spoilers would be impossible. Also give us a live show please."

AEW planned to present a live show in London in the summer of 2020, but it was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Vicki Guerrero hinted in a "Captain's Corner" interview that AEW has plans to cross the Atlantic soon. "There is talk of us going to London," she said. "We're going to be in Canada pretty soon, so we'll be in Toronto. So, I think with the world opening up and Tony Khan working on some overseas dates, can't wait to get back to London."