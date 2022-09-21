Tony Khan Teases Trick Up His Sleeve For AEW Grand Slam

If it feels like Tony Khan has been everywhere the past few days promoting tonight's AEW Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, that's because he has been. And even though the show already looks stacked on paper, especially with a new AEW World Champion being crowned between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, Khan is hinting there may be more in store.

In his traditional weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio late Wednesday morning, Khan discussed how big it was for Grand Slam to be occurring now and also teased a little something extra.

"It's coming at a perfect time for AEW, because we're really on fire in recent weeks," Khan said. "This is the hottest run of ratings the company has had in 11½ months. It's actually very cool. Last week was the biggest rating we've done — biggest audience and viewership we've had in 51 weeks — since Grand Slam last year."

"So it's a great chance to come back here," he added, "and it's a huge time of the year for AEW and pro wrestling. And when you look at the lineup tonight, I think you're going to see why this is such a great value to the fans, in addition to the fact that I may have a trick up my sleeve for Grand Slam. I might have something in addition to what's on the card. So I'm real excited for what we have tonight."

