Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam

Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.

Although PAC was dominant through most of the match, he resorted to using a foreign object – a ring bell hammer – to put away Cassidy for the pinfall victory.

This was PAC's second successful All-Atlantic Title defense on AEW programming, following his win over Kip Sabian at the All Out Zero Hour pre-show. After capturing the newly-minuted championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, PAC defended the title at various indie promotions such as RevPro and OTT.

PAC and The Lucha Brothers, known collectively as Death Triangle, are also the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, titles they won with a victory over Cassidy & Best Friends on the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." It remains to be seen if PAC's apparent heel turn would affect his dynamic with Lucha Brothers, considering that Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix remain babyfaces and big fan favorites.

PAC, the only active dual title holder in AEW history, signed with the upstart promotion in January 2019. He was unveiled as one of the original roster members at AEW's inaugural rally in Jacksonville, FL.