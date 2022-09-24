Triple H Comments On Wrestler Safety In Upcoming WWE WarGames Matches

Big news dropped this week when Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, announced that WarGames will be a part of Survivor Series this November, marking the first time ever for this match concept to be used at a WWE event. The former WCW staple was resurrected back in 2017 in "NXT" with several matches taking place in this format in the years since. WarGames features a massive cage surrounding two side-by-side rings. Two teams — of typically four or five wrestlers — alternate entry into the structure at regular time intervals throughout the bout to do battle. After making the WarGames reveal, Triple H gave his thoughts on whether or not we'll be seeing blood this time around in what has historically been a crimson affair.

"I don't think it's necessary," Levesque said. "If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you'll see them roll out, and they'll get looked at to make sure that there's nothing dangerous. I'm just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous."

Triple H further explained, "When you have guys and women performing at the highest of levels, I feel like I spend more time talking them out of stuff than I do [otherwise] ... I feel like there's always a risk-to-reward ratio." He continued, "Is it so big that people are gonna walk away from this with that vision implanted in their minds, and they'll never forget it? Because if you are risking your health and your longevity in your profession, over that spot, over that moment, it needs to be worth it.'"

We have witnessed several jaw-dropping moments inside WarGames since the match was brought back into the limelight, most notably Tomasso Ciampa plunging opponent Adam Cole through a pair of tables with a monstrous Air Raid Crash from atop the cage.