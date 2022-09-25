Kurt Angle Gives Reason He Would Not Join AEW

Kurt Angle has led a storied wrestling career as a multiple-time world champion in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling, and has been inducted into their respective Hall of Fames (TNA in 2013, WWE in 2017). The master of the Ankle Lock would retire from WWE in 2019 following a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, followed by a formal retirement from wrestling altogether following successful double knee replacement surgery in May 2022.

Despite this news and Angle himself being adamant that his wrestling days are firmly behind him, the former Olympian has received a multitude of offers from Tony Khan to come onboard the All Elite Wrestling ship. Angle previously revealed he turned down the AEW offers due to his commitment to WWE-related projects and not wanting to jeopardize the arrangement.

Wrestling's only Olympic gold medalist (with a broken freakin' neck) took to YouTube on September 20, taking part in an exclusive interview on "The Wrassingh Show" hosted by "Wrasslinews" founder AJ Singh. During the interview with Singh, Angle elaborated on just what his involvement with WWE is about when asked if he thought an AEW deal would impact it: "Yes, I do, that's natural to think that. I have a contract with the WWE, it's a 'nostalgia' contract ... more of a merchandise contract with them right now, and I've always tried to keep a good relationship with them ever since I left them for TNA, and then I came back to the WWE. I don't want to do that again, I don't want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me ..."

Angle went on to explain that WWE has made a point to keep him active during this particular "nostalgia" run, including his appearance on "WWE Raw" two weeks prior, having an potentially important role at next year's WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as well as media appearances, all as a "kind of ambassador for the company."

