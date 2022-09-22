Luigi Primo Weighs In On Pineapple As A Pizza Topping

Luigi Primo has caught the attention of wrestling fans via his madcap routine of twirling pizza dough while combating ring opponents. Primo's antics led to a guest appearance on the September 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that began on a cheery note and ended with abrupt indignity when Ethan Page booted him in his face.

While AEW superstardom may not be on his immediate horizon, Primo still has his pizza to fall back on. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Primo offered his input on the never-ending debate regarding whether pineapple should ever be used as a pizza topping.

"The thing I don't like about pineapple on pizza is it's this big," said Primo, cupping his hands and spreading them in a vertical formation to mime the parameters of a pineapple. "[Its] got this crusty brown surface with those spikes on it. So how are you going to put that on a pizza? And the top is all – the green part is all spiky."

Primo was then asked to confirm that he was describing an actual raw pineapple.

"Yeah, why would you put that on a pizza?" he asked.

To the impartial observer, it would seem that Primo's pizza-making has yet to feature prepping a pineapple into a topping.

"Right," Primo said. "I'm not sure if anybody's ever tried chopping it up before."

When informed that more pizza chefs might need to consider the concept of chopping pineapples for pizza toppings, Primo cheerfully noted, "Yeah. I'd be interested in seeing how it works."