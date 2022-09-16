Luigi Primo Comments On His AEW Appearance And Future
One of the most amusing aspects of the September 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was the appearance by indie wrestler Luigi Primo, who became a social media sensation through a viral video that showed him twirling pizza dough while battling an opponent during a match.
In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Primo credited the viral video environment for getting his foot into the AEW door.
"I'm sure you've got dozens of your friends who weren't in wrestling [who were] like, 'Have you seen this?'" he said. "And you're like, 'Yes, yes I have.' Because every time there's a viral video, we all get the video. So, I'm guessing a lot of wrestlers got it, and a lot of people got it to where eventually certain people had seen it in certain places."
Primo also speculated that a silly pun might have also opened the AEW door further for him.
"I don't know if this is the case, but I think what tipped the scale was on Monday I was just posting dumb stuff on the internet, which is what I often do," he continued. "And I just said something like, 'All you can eat wrestling' and I was like, 'Pepperoni Khan.' Just the dumbest possible things I could say. And then, I think that must have been what caused a lot of people to maybe tweet at them because then moments later I got a message that was like, 'What's your number?'"
Booted Backstage
Primo declined to identify who reached out ("I'll just say from someone in AEW"), but this began a series of text messages that found him taking time from his day job to appear during "Dynamite" in Albany, New York.
Primo's AEW debut consisted of a backstage interview with Alex Marvez that was disrupted when Ethan Page suddenly appeared and booted Primo in the face – an indignity that Primo viewed as the potential start of more AEW work.
"I don't know if you saw the ratings from Wednesday night, but we saw a sharp spike," he said. "So, I'm hoping that the decision makers at AEW will see that and want to get more pizza points."
Moments after Page flattened Primo, Danhausen arrived on the scene. That led to Page challenging Danhausen to a match on Friday night's "Rampage."
