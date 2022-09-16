Luigi Primo Comments On His AEW Appearance And Future

One of the most amusing aspects of the September 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was the appearance by indie wrestler Luigi Primo, who became a social media sensation through a viral video that showed him twirling pizza dough while battling an opponent during a match.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Primo credited the viral video environment for getting his foot into the AEW door.

"I'm sure you've got dozens of your friends who weren't in wrestling [who were] like, 'Have you seen this?'" he said. "And you're like, 'Yes, yes I have.' Because every time there's a viral video, we all get the video. So, I'm guessing a lot of wrestlers got it, and a lot of people got it to where eventually certain people had seen it in certain places."

Primo also speculated that a silly pun might have also opened the AEW door further for him.

"I don't know if this is the case, but I think what tipped the scale was on Monday I was just posting dumb stuff on the internet, which is what I often do," he continued. "And I just said something like, 'All you can eat wrestling' and I was like, 'Pepperoni Khan.' Just the dumbest possible things I could say. And then, I think that must have been what caused a lot of people to maybe tweet at them because then moments later I got a message that was like, 'What's your number?'"