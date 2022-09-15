Luigi Primo Reacts To His AEW Dynamite Appearance

After making a brief but memorable appearance on "AEW Dynamite" last night, indie wrestler Luigi Primo has shared his reaction to the moment on Twitter, stating that he was still processing his appearance as well as sharing his opinion that he "make a best pizza."

Primo, known for utilizing pizza dough in his matches as well as his use of a fake, over-the-top Italian accent, was about to be interviewed by backstage analyst Alex Marvez when Ethan Page suddenly appeared and booted Primo in the face. Following this attack, Page would call out fellow AEW star Danhausen for a match on this Friday's "AEW Rampage." By taking out Primo and referring to Danhausen as "AEW's jester," it seems Page is looking to remove any shred of goofiness that appears on AEW programming. Earlier in the show, Page stood in the ring with his mysterious new faction as Stokely Hathway revealed the group's name as The Firm. Hathaway also insinuated that Page would be gunning for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, currently in the hands of Pac. This attack seems to have been his first step towards fighting for that championship.

Clips of Primo in the ring have been making the rounds on Twitter in recent weeks, catching the attention of wrestlers such as JTG, as well as apparently Tony Khan himself. However, it seems not everyone is a fan of Primo. AEW stars Miro and Andrade El Idolo commented in the aftermath of the segment, with Miro seemingly expressing his displeasure with Primo's appearance on "Dynamite," though it's unclear if these comments were meant to be in-character or not.

It remains to be seen if Primo was brought in solely for this segment, or if fans should expect to see the pizza-loving wrestler appear on AEW television again in the future.