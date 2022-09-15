Luigi Primo Is Sure AEW Star Will Get Revenge On Ethan Page For Him

One of the most noteworthy moments from Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" was when independent wrestler, and pizza chef, Luigi Primo appeared backstage, tossing pizza dough and then getting kicked in the face by one Ethan Page. Fortunately, Danhausen came to defend the honor of Primo, leading to a match being made between Danhausen and Page on Friday night's episode of "Rampage."

So how confident is Primo that his knight in very nice, very evil armor will get the job done against "All Ego?" He revealed as much with a tweet Thursday afternoon.

"I a trust Danhausen to a get a revenge for my a ruined dough, locked a jaw," Primo tweeted. "I make a best pizza."

It is perhaps a fair to question whether Primo's confidence in the AEW star is a bit misplaced. Seven matches into his AEW career thus far, Danhausen holds a so-so 4-3 record, with notable quick losses to Tony Nese and Ricky Starks. Danhausen was successful in his most recent singles match on Tuesday night's episode of "Dark," defeating "Pretty" Peter Avalon. Whether that will give Danhausen enough momentum heading into his bout against a motivated Page, who is a member of the new faction The Firm remains to be seen.

In addition to Danhausen vs. Page, "Rampage" will also see Josh Woods challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship, Penelope Ford vs. fan favorite Willow Nightingale, Matt Hardy vs. Darby Allin, and more. As always, the show will air at 10 PM EST on TNT.