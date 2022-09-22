Swerve Strickland On The Service AEW Provides That Others Can't

Swerve Strickland signed with AEW last March, debuting at the Revolution pay-per-view. Just a few weeks before, Keith Lee would also join the company, and eventually the two would pair up to become the tag team Swerve In Our Glory. They would capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship at "Dynamite" Fyter Fest: Night 1 until being dethroned by The Acclaimed at "Dynamite" Grand Slam. And with a newfound respect for tag team wrestling, Strickland would praise AEW for making it a "regularly featured piece of the puzzle" on the podcast "Under The Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations."

"It's something that is providing a service that not a lot of other wrestling promotions on television can do in the way that we do it," he explained. "And I felt that's what makes our product so special."

While Strickland stressed that he was not faulting other wrestling operations for their approach to tag team wrestling – "That's great for them because that's what worked for them" – he had all the love in the world for AEW doing things differently.