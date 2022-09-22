Jimmy Korderas Reacts To AEW Officiating On Dynamite Grand Slam

Jimmy Korderas has been involved in the pro wrestling industry for nearly four decades now, with the majority of his run come as a WWE referee. As such, he speaks from a place of expertise when it comes to wrestling referees, and after this past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Korderas has a message for the way certain matches were booked.

Specifically, Korderas brought up the fact that the first bout of the night saw Chris Jericho land a low blow when the referee was unable to see it, leading to him winning the Ring of Honor World Championship. A similar moment occurred in the following match for the AEW Tag Team Championship — as the referee was busy addressing something on the outside of the ring, Swerve Strickland tried to use a boombox as a weapon but ultimately smashed it into his own partner's face, and Billy Gunn later interfered as well, also while the referee was distracted.

"It happened in the first match; okay, we get that. It happened in this match as well, and it doesn't look good," Korderas explained to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman. "The referee distraction is supposed to be there to help the heel get heat, the heel team get heat. Not put heat on the referee for looking stupid and looking like they're trying to look away so that they don't see the spot. And that's the way it felt to me, it felt like the referee was just trying to look away just so he doesn't see the spot going on behind his back ... It just didn't make sense like, 'Oh, I'll just look over here,' and then that doesn't just fall on the referee, it falls on the talent, that falls on the agent producing that match, and stuff like that."