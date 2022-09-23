Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals When He Became A Fan Of Pro Wrestling

Scotty 2 Hotty has been in the professional wrestling business since 1991, competing in a WWE ring every year from '91 until his 2007 release. While with WWE, Hotty won three championships, firstly winning the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a title he only held for eight days. Hotty went to on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, once alongside Grandmaster Sexay and once with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As many do, Hotty found his way into the wrestling business after first starting as a fan, and while on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast", he revealed when he first became a fan of professional wrestling.

"It was right around the first WrestleMania," he said. "I can remember the build to WrestleMania with Orndorff and Hogan and Piper and Mr. T, so I remember the build. I was pretty hooked leading into that first WrestleMania."

Scotty 2 Hotty discussed his fondest memory and when he really started loving it.

"Something with The Iron Sheik and like, Sgt. Slaughter on Saturday morning, you know? But, I wasn't hooked at that point ... by WrestleMania III, I was in deep."

The first WrestleMania was headlined by a tag match where Hulk Hogan teamed with Mr. T to defeat Paul Orndorff and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. The third WrestleMania also saw Hogan in the main event, only this time, he went up against Andre the Giant in one of the most famous wrestling matches of all time. The iconic call from Gorilla Monsoon where he stated Hogan vs Andre was "The irresistible force meeting the immovable object," and Hogan body-slamming Andre, and then Hogan winning made for WWE's perfect storm.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Johners Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.