Scotty 2 Hotty Weighs In On Recent Changes At WWE

WWE has experienced many changes over recent months. September 22 will mark two months since former CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon announced his retirement. This is not the only change WWE has seen, however, as John Laurinaitis and Jeff Jarrett have also been released from their executive positions in the company. Laurinaitis and McMahon are both involved in ongoing investigations regarding hush money paid to women they had inappropriate relations with. Former WWE Light Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty weighed in on the recent changes that have occurred in WWE.

"I think you can just feel it watching the show," he said while appearing on "Wrestling With Johners Podcast." "Everybody feels more relaxed from the announcers to the commentators to the guys and girls in the ring. They just seemed a lot more relaxed, you know, and not on eggshells like they were before and you need that. If you're in any kind of creative job, we're supposed to be creative and we don't just read a script and go out there and read a script."

With all the changes occurring in WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEOs of the company, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque has stepped up into the new role of Chief Content Officer and is now in charge of the company's creative direction. WWE programming has seen change, such as released superstars being brought back and greater importance being placed on the mid-card championships.

