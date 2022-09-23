Cary Silkin Questions Whether AEW Has Done ROH Justice Yet

Ring of Honor came onto the wrestling scene in 2002, and after taking a hiatus from December 2021 until the end of March, the company was acquired by AEW CEO Tony Khan in its 20th year. Since the purchase, ROH has had two PPV events with Khan calling the shots: Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor. As it stands now, Khan already has a number of responsibilities on his plate, from being the CEO and booker in AEW to working with the Jacksonville Jaguars to working with the Premier League team Fulham. With Khan's attention called in several different directions, former ROH owner Cary Silkin expressed whether or not he believes the new ownership has done Ring of Honor justice in recent months.

"No, not yet," Silkin said, appearing on "Busted Open." "Maybe Tony Khan will hear this and not be happy with what I said ... He's got so many people there that he's going to use contracted AEW guys as opposed to bringing in Dalton Castle regularly or bringing in a Matt Taven or whoever else. Hopefully some of these guys who are fringe but worthy wrestling talent like Taven, like Mike Bennett, other guys have signed with Impact already."

At "AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite," Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture his eighth world title in wrestling. Silkin commented on Jericho's ROH World Championship win and his thoughts on Jay Lethal's current positioning in AEW as well. "I would like to see the brand represented. Absolutely Chris Jericho brings more attention to the ROH letters, but, you know, he's got Claudio there," Silkin continued. "He's got Bryan Danielson there, Jay Lethal who I feel has not been used to his best ability at all."

