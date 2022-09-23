Booker T On Whether AEW Can Survive Without Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T is looking across the field to AEW and is wondering what things look like long-term with several of their main eventers out of the equation. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer expressed reservations as to whether the company could even remain viable without certain talents.

"You talk about Kenny Omega. You're talking about the Young Bucks, perhaps Hangman Page. I don't think the company survives without those guys," predicted Booker. "Then again, you got Danielson. You got Moxley. How long are those guys going to still be the game?" he wondered. "How long are those guys going to be around doing this? That's what I think about with guys like that. With Punk, how long is Punk going to be around doing this?" Booker added that AEW could not afford to lose "those major players, because, if they did that, the company would look just like ROH."

Co-host Brad Gilmore brought up Cody Rhodes, described as the "face of AEW," jumping ship to WWE, with Booker responding that Rhodes' choice was a surprise but not a shock. "I didn't see that coming either," Booker said. "It's a business, and Cody obviously saw the writing on the wall in order for him to want to walk away from that money and walk away from that schedule." Booker continued, "Trust me, I understand it – sometimes your legacy is worth so much more than comfort ... I think the legacy, the love of the game: That's what drives guys like Cody Rhodes."