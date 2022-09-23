Backstage News On The Future Of Toxic Attraction In WWE

Two members of Toxic Attraction have dipped their toes into the "SmackDown" waters recently, and it may be in preparation for a full leap sooner rather than later. WWE bringing the tag team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne onto the main roster has been the plan for some time, and there have been some discussions about them taking up shop on the Friday night show once the call is finally made (via Wrestling Observer).

The two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were an intriguing pick to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but Dolin suffered a concussion during their first-round victory forcing the duo out of the bracket. Fans speculated that their inclusion in the tournament, which marked their debut on the main roster, could lead to a more permanent stay. However, the pair have continued to work in "NXT," with their latest bout being this past Tuesday against Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile.

Toxic Attraction formed shortly after its leader, Mandy Rose, made her return to NXT in July 2021. It did not take long for the group to establish its dominance within the brand; Rose, Dolin, and Jayne all became champions on the same night at last year's Halloween Havoc. While the latter two no longer hold the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship, Rose's title reign has been going strong since. There was no word though if the full ensemble of Toxic Attraction would be making the move to the main roster, if and when it happens, or if this potential shift is only for Dolin and Jayne.