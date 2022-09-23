Update On Upcoming Hearing In MLW Vs WWE Lawsuit

In an update on MLW's antitrust lawsuit against WWE, the U.S. District Court of California's Northern District in San Jose has canceled a hearing that was originally set to take place on September 29, according to PWInsider. The hearing was meant to see both sides argue WWE's motion to have the lawsuit dismissed, but the judge will instead make their decision based on the existing facts and documents relating to the case.

MLW filed suit against WWE back in January, claiming that WWE was "interfering with MLW's contracts and business prospects." WWE is alleged to have "pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW." MLW specifically cites an incident where a WWE executive contacted VICE TV after the network began airing MLW content to relay that Vince McMahon was not happy about the deal. Additionally, it is alleged that WWE prevented MLW programming from airing on streaming service Tubi due to WWE's deal with Tubi's parent company, Fox.

In response to this, WWE filed a motion in an attempt to have the suit dismissed back in May. With this motion came a lengthy document that argued there was no factual basis that the company had a monopoly on the industry. The document went as far as to bring up AEW as evidence, even citing the newer company's success in the ratings as proof that WWE does not hold a monopoly.

As of now, it remains unclear how long it will take for the judge to come to a decision on whether or not to dismiss the case. Arguments in the case were previously scheduled to begin next month.