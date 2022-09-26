Rocky Romero Recalls Gedo's Reaction To AJ Styles Leaving NJPW For WWE

"Mr. Forever" Rocky Romero has certainly lived up to his moniker. With a storied wrestling career spanning 25 years and numerous promotions, including Ring of Honor, AAA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Romero has gone from NJPW Dojo trainee and aspiring luchador to tag team expert, crafty manager and the self-styled "King of Sneaky Style."

It is his wide breadth of experience and extensive travels that has not only allowed Romero to build an impressive worldly resume in the pro wrestling industry, but also bear witness to behind-the-scenes moments that have led to critical shifts in the pro wrestling landscape over the last several years.

One such scene Romero touched on in the September 21, 2022 episode of "The Undisputed Podcast" with the host, former All Elite Wrestling star Bobby Fish.

Romero's story brought up the then-impending departure of AJ Styles (as well as Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) in 2016 from NJPW to WWE, coming on the heels of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 10 pay-per-view. While Romero and Roppongi Vice partner Baretta were prepping with other teams, including The Young Bucks, for a four-way tag team title match at the event, Romero's mind was on his long-time friends and their final day in NJPW.

While Romero had been made aware the night before the Wrestle Kingdom event that it would be the last night of competition for both Styles and the future Good Brothers, it kept him on edge as to how one of NJPW's leaders would react to their sudden departure.