Konnan Clarifies Reports That Kenny Omega Was Set To Wrestle At AAA Triplemania

Konnan has finally cleared the air on whether or not Kenny Omega was planned for AAA Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. Earlier this month, Konnan said on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that Omega was going to headline the show, but AEW wouldn't allow it. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter disputed this, claiming he was never booked for the show.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan said the dispute comes down to "semantics" and he believes it's "kind of stupid" to argue over it. He told Hausman that AEW CEO Tony Khan gave him the greenlight to use Omega for the show before things went awry.

"[Omega] has always been very open and honest with me," Konnan said. "All of a sudden I was like, do you think you're going to be able to make Triplemania? Then he said, 'Well, just ask Tony.' I did ask Tony. Tony said, 'Yeah, you can use him, but I'm not going to be doing anything with him that day.' We never really got it officially locked in, if you will. Then all of a sudden the fight broke out. When I asked him again, I go, 'Do you think, because of all the bulls*** that happened, you'll still be able to come to Triplemania?' He goes, 'Nah, man, I've been suspended, and I can't.' So that's exactly what happened."

Omega is currently suspended after being involved in a backstage brawl following the All Out PPV. The incident also involved CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel. He's a former AAA Mega Champion, but he was forced to vacate the gold to heal a slew of injuries. The current champion is El Hijo del Vikingo.