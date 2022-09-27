Scott Steiner Jokes That Bron Breakker Owes Him Money For Move He Uses

Second generation superstar and "NXT" champion Bron Breakker sat down with his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, for an episode of "Table for 3" on Peacock. One of the topics discussed was the use of family moves and gear, of which Breakker claimed ownership. After Rick asked his son to give him back his singlet and boots, Scott jokingly told his nephew, "you owe me money every time you use my s**t," referencing Breakker's use of the "The Frankensteiner" and "Steiner Recliner," which garnered a big laugh at the table.

Another topic discussed in the episode was Breakker's progression in the wrestling business. When asked by his father to self-reflect on his time in the squared circle, Breakker stated, "Obviously, I'm not where I want to be ... I've got a long way to go. I got to be better because the expectations are high; because you guys set the bar so high for me ... I feel like I'm on the right track, in terms of taking some of the elements you guys used to use back in the '80s and early '90s; and doing some of that stuff, just preserving it as respects to what you guys did."

Rick reinforced to his son that while he's doing great and is proud of him, there is another level in the wrestling business to ascend. Wanting to see his son succeed is why he's hard on him sometimes when he calls for advice, stating, "you got to get the criticism before you get the gold." Added Scott, "when you first get into professional wrestling, you think you know what you're doing but you don't. The more you wrestle, the quicker you can speed that process up."

