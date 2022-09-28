Konnan Opens Up About His Working Relationship With Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks

Konnan is no stranger to working with The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks behind the scenes. The former Mexican wrestling legend and former WCW star has done business with The Elite for AAA shows in Mexico. In fact, Omega is a former AAA Mega Champion, while The Young Bucks are former AAA World Tag Team Champions.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman got a chance to speak with Konnan, who detailed his working relationship with The Elite.

"Bro, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, they're not just professional, they go over and beyond being professional," Konnan said. "That's very hard to find nowadays. I've never had a problem with him. I've never heard him hating on anybody. I've never heard them say, 'No, well you need to give me this,' or, 'I can't lose clean,' or, 'I can't lose to this guy.' They're always going to do what's best for business. That's why to me, when I hear that [they have issues with anyone], it's almost like Rey Mysterio. Not because he is my boy, but because he's just such a kind, gentle soul, or somebody like X-Pac. If I hear that you've got a problem with them, I know it's not X-Pac, it's more than likely you. That's just the way it is."

Konnan went on to say it's difficult to find talent who are as professional as Omega and The Young Bucks. "Especially in Mexico, I've worked with just about everybody," Konnan said. "I mean, it's very hard to find guys more professional."

He also expressed his belief that working with wrestlers in Mexico is quite difficult.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a H/T for the transcription.