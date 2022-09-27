Rocky Romero Comments On The 'Crazy' State Of Pro Wrestling

2022 has been a wild year for professional wrestling, as Vince McMahon retired from all roles within WWE; a backstage altercation in AEW resulted in top stars being suspended and titles vacated; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement; Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE; and much more.

This year also saw AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the first-ever pay-per-view event between the two promotions. Rocky Romero competed on the show in a Winner Takes All match that saw ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR prevail over IWGP Tag Team Champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan and Roppongi Vive (Romero and Trent Beretta). Romero commented on the current state of the business.

"It's crazy ... to see where the business is now," Romero said on "The Undisputed Podcast." "The formation of AEW in the last couple of years and where it is and where WWE is, especially now with what's going on with Vince being out and Triple H is in, and I feel like the next like two years of wrestling is going to be pretty wild. You know, because there is definitely going to increase, I think, the competition because obviously like Triple H and ... Stephanie [McMahon], and they need to kind of like make their WWE now."

Romero discussed if he believes there truly is competition between WWE and AEW. "AEW and Tony Khan are still figuring out what making AEW is going to be," Romero said. "There is going to be some major competition between both companies."

