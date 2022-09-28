Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
"I've never won a Royal Rumble. I would love to win a Royal Rumble," she told the outlet. "I am a Grand Slam champ like you said — first ever — and I did Money in the Bank, but I still need to win a Royal Rumble and I still need to main event a WrestleMania."
Bayley's status as one of the top women in the WWE has her in a prime position to win a Royal Rumble match down the line. Furthermore, it could be her ticket to a main event match at "WrestleMania," where she could add another Women's Championship to her legacy.
Could a WrestleMania main event be in her future?
The WWE has featured Women's Championship matches in the "WrestleMania" main event twice in the past four years, though Bayley has yet to be involved in one. The WWE also introduced the annual Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, which Bayley has participated in three times so far. However, she's come up short each time.
At the 2020 "Royal Rumble" event, Bayley fought in a separate singles match on the card, defending the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Though Bayley's long-term injury kept her out of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, the 2023 "Royal Rumble" is set to take place on January 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.
Perhaps that will be her moment to shine as she's continued to gather momentum since returning at WWE's "SummerSlam" event. Since then, Bayley has teamed up with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL and individually issued a challenge to Bianca Belair for the "RAW" Women's Championship.