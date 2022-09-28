Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE

Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.

"I've never won a Royal Rumble. I would love to win a Royal Rumble," she told the outlet. "I am a Grand Slam champ like you said — first ever — and I did Money in the Bank, but I still need to win a Royal Rumble and I still need to main event a WrestleMania."

Bayley's status as one of the top women in the WWE has her in a prime position to win a Royal Rumble match down the line. Furthermore, it could be her ticket to a main event match at "WrestleMania," where she could add another Women's Championship to her legacy.