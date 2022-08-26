Bayley Reveals How Her New WWE Faction Came About

The new trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY made a massive and immediate impact on the WWE landscape when they returned at SummerSlam, quickly becoming the top female heels on the "Raw" brand. It was an alliance nobody would ever have suspected — particularly since Kai had been released from the company earlier in the year, while SKY's status was up in the air due to injury.

"Just everything with timing just worked out so well," Bayley said on a recent episode of the "After The Bell" podcast. "Obviously, you can't do this by yourself, you have to find the right people, and things in the company were changing so fast."

Bayley, however, had a plan in mind to have the right women in the right place.

"I didn't really get an answer for it to begin with before what happened with [Kai], and that was like really heartbreaking for me because I felt she was literally like the first one," Bayley said. "We had a really cool dynamic and our styles would work well together, our characters would work well together, and when she was let go I kind of gave up on it." However, when the guard changed, Bayley saw another window with someone she's known throughout the bulk of her career: Triple H.

"He helped me a lot in trying to figure out that vision," Bayely said. "I'm just so lucky it worked."