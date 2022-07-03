Before she successfully retained the WWE RAW Title against Carmella at Money In The Bank, Bianca Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

During the chat, Belair discussed her interest in returning to NXT. She would like to go back to NXT and give back to the brand that helped her learn everything about pro wrestling.

“Yeah, I mean I started at NXT. I mean that was my home. I’m homegrown talent,” said Belair. That’s where I learned everything, so I would always love to go and give back. I think what Natalya did when she went back to NXT was amazing. She’s a legend in the game and she always has so much, you know love and so many gyms to give.

I would love to be able to go back and get back to NXT. To step in the ring with them and get a little you know homecoming welcome and step in the ring with some of the new talent. That would be fun.”

Belair made her main roster debut on the April 6 2020 edition of “RAW.” She has been the RAW Women’s Champion since defeating Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 38.

Belair is also a former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Results of Money In The Bank are available here.

Below is the full interview:

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]