Sami Zayn Match Announced For 9/26 Episode Of 'WWE Raw'

For the first time in over two years, Sami Zayn will battle AJ Styles in a singles match on the September 26th episode of "WWE Raw" on the USA Network.

The match came to be d a Twitter exchange between Zayn and Styles on September 24th. After becoming an official member of The Bloodline on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sami Zayn couldn't contain his excitement. Zayn took to Twitter to express his joy about being gifted an official "Honorary Uce" t-shirt by Roman Reigns, using the "Smiling through it all" meme accompanied by him holding his new shirt. AJ Styles found Zayn's excitement to be "pathetic," and before he knew it, Zayn challenged him to a match on "WWE Raw" to combat what he deemed to be "disrespect" for The Bloodline.

Zayn has only competed on a single episode of "WWE Raw" this year, battling Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Matt Riddle alongside The Usos last May. The "Honorary Uce" won't be making the trip to the red brand alone this time around, either. Zayn will have Solo Sikoa in his corner on Monday night. The duo will then move on to Friday night, where they are set to have their first match as a tag team against Madcap Moss and Ricochet on "WWE SmackDown."

This match will be the fifth televised singles match between AJ Styles and Sami Zayn and only the second to happen on an episode of "WWE Raw." While Zayn has been handling business alongside The Bloodline on the blue brand, AJ Styles has remained on "RAW" and been opposite Judgement Day over the past number of months.