Update On Teddy Long's Twitter Account Mass Blocking People - Exclusive

This weekend, it was reported that Teddy Long's Twitter account had blocked multiple people in the wrestling industry. Afterward, Long told Wrestling Inc. that a fake account was responsible for the confusion and that he hadn't blocked anyone. However, it turns out that the recent blocking spree may have come from Long's actual account after all, even though he had nothing to do with it.

The WWE Hall of Famer has provided an update to Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Husman, who shared the details on Twitter. "I have talked with @teddyplayalong again. He now believes his account was actually hacked as there were people blocked in the last 24 hours that he did not know about." Hausman also revealed that he advised Long on how to protect his account from future hacks and how to deal with the current situation. As of this writing, it's unknown who accessed the 75-year-old's social media and blocked everyone.

The hacking incident has caused plenty of chatter among members of the online wrestling community, with responses ranging from puzzled to humorous. However, some figures, such as Dustin Rhodes and Brian Hebner, suspected that the veteran had been hacked all along. Per Fightful, names such as Anthony Bowens, Joey Janela, Renee Paquette, Taz, Joe Gacy, and Saraya also shared their thoughts after learning that they'd been on the receiving end of the hacker's blocking spree.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Long also uploaded a video to Twitter in which he revealed that he'll be appearing on podcasts to discuss the situation in more detail.