Sasha Banks Knows The Kind Of Acting Roles She Wants To Take

For generations, professional wrestlers have used their acting skills to take a shot at Hollywood, and Sasha Banks wants to be wrestling's next big crossover star. Back in 2021, Banks told the New York Post that she wants to act in suspenseful dramas on the screen.

"I just finished watching the 'Squid Games' and I'm a huge, huge fan of Korean movies. So I would love to be in a show like that just that thriller, drama, really intense show where you really don't know what's going to happen," Banks said. "And to be in a Korean movie, that's always been one of my dreams. I would love to be in a movie one day. It could be any genre. I'm just excited to learn and do it all. I have so much time."

Banks landed her first major acting role on "The Mandalorian" before her New York Post interview, playing the character Koska Reeves in two episodes during the second season. The WWE star revealed in another interview with "Ahch-to-Radio" that she also used some wrestling moves on the set, hitting a DDT during a fight scene with Boba Fett.

The list of pro wrestlers who have made their way onto the silver screen is quite notable. Wrestling legends like André the Giant, Hulk Hogan, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have all enjoyed success in film. In recent years, John Cena has landed a handful of top acting roles in movies, while The Miz and Cody Rhodes have enjoyed success with television roles.