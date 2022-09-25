D'Von Dudley Shares Real Thoughts On The Usos Using The 3-D

The Dudley Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, with D-Von and Bubba Ray putting together an unforgettable career as a duo. Whether it was in ECW, WWE, or TNA, the duo made a huge impact. Recently, fans have been talking about them again thanks to The Usos, who have been paying homage by using their Dudley Death Drop finisher.

D-Von Dudley recently told "The A2theK podcast" that the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions "came to me during a live event" in order to ask if they could use the move, which they have renamed the 1D.

"I think I was producing it with Jamie Noble, and they had asked me — we would talk and shoot the stuff," D-Von said. "When we worked with The Usos, they were talking about when we would hit the 3D on them, and they were like, 'Yeah, D-Von,' especially Jey because Jey is so energetic, he's like, 'Yeah! We get the 3D, BANG!' He was like, 'I was just talking to my brother the other day, and I was like, why don't we ask D-Von if we can use the 3D?'

"I said, 'Sh*t, it's an honor and a pleasure to do that for you guys. I wouldn't have it any other way,'" Dudley continued. "'If my boys wanted to wrestle, which they are wrestling, but the day they get on the main stage, they're going to want to use 3D, too,' I said, 'But, you can do it now. Nobody else is doing it. Plus, you're paying homage to me and Bubba.'"

D-Von recently returned to work with WWE following successful back surgery last October, with the WWE Hall Of Famer currently working as a producer and coach for "NXT."