Former ROH Booker Delirious Recently Worked As Impact Wrestling Producer

Former Ring of Honor booker and wrestler Delirious was at Saturday night's Impact Wrestling TV taping at Skyway Studios, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider confirmed that Delirious worked as a producer, though it's unclear if he has officially signed with the company. The night before on Friday at Impact's Victory Road pay-per-view, Delirious lost to Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey.

It's interesting to note that before his time with ROH, Delirious did have a stint with Impact Wrestling from 2003 to 2005. During that time, he had matches with the likes of Sharkboy, Samoa Joe, Abyss, Chris Harris, James Storm, and Frankie Kazarian.

Besides being a trainer, wrestler, and booker for ROH, while the company was still with Sinclair Broadcasting, Delirious was also the executive producer for over 500 ROH TV episodes. Former ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni shared that fact via Twitter after Ring of Honor was bought by AEW CEO Tony Khan.

This past summer, after leaving ROH, Delirious announced he was available for full-time bookings for the first time in over 10 years.

It was also noted in PWInsider's report that Gail Kim, Lance Storm, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Jacobs, RD Evans, and Deaner were producers on Saturday. Former WWE, ROH, and AEW star Bobby Fish was also at the TV Tapings, but he didn't wrestle and instead filmed backstage material for future episodes. Fish is set to appear at Impact's pay-per-view, Bound For Glory on October 8 in Albany, New York at the Albany Armory. Fish made his Impact debut at Victory Road.