The Street Profits Still Have Major Plans As A Duo

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with USA Insider, where he shared details about what's next for his tag team with Montez Ford, the Street Profits.

"But our main goal is to be the ones to beat The Bloodline [Undipusted WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos]," said Dawkins. "The Bloodline is the only team we haven't really beat. We've beaten everybody else, but they're the only team that has always had our number no matter what. We just gotta find a way to beat these dudes and get our titles back."

The Street Profits had their chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam but were unsuccessful and the Usos ended up retaining the titles. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was the guest referee.

The last time that Dawkins and Ford held tag team gold in WWE was between 2020 to 2021, when they held the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles from December 10, 2020, to August 1, 2021. In their WWE career, the Street Profits have also held the "Raw" Tag Team Titles and the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. Dawkins and Ford have been a tag team since December 2016.

Dawkins and Ford's latest match on "RAW" was on the 9/19 episode, where they lost to the Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland). The two were also in a Dark match on the September 23 edition of "SmackDown," where they and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci).