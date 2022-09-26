The Rock Praises Sister Of Top WWE Executive

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to Instagram to shout out Nahnatchka Khan, creator/director of "Young Rock" and sister to WWE's Nick Khan.

"She's a gifted and hungry storyteller who will always deliver QUALITY, LAUGHS & HEART," Johnson said of his creative partner. "Here's some crazy facts — her brother is my good buddy Nick Khan — who is the co-CEO of WWE. Me, Nanatchka and Nick were running around the same pro wrestling shows when we were kids back in the 80s when we all lived in Hawaii together. Years later ... here we are all together again in this capacity."

Johnson has spoken in the past about his close relationship with Nick Khan as well as his sister, Nahnatchka. The trio would get together each month when Johnson's grandmother would promote local wrestling shows in Hawaii. Nick Khan is now widely known in the wrestling industry for being WWE's agent before joining the company back in 2020 as Chief Financial Officer and President, and now serves as co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon. Nahnatchka Khan also has her own impressive list of accolades, creating the show "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23" and writing for series such as "Fresh Off the Boat," in addition to her work on "Young Rock."

Filming of the third season of "Young Rock" is currently underway in Australia. The show, which debuted in February 2021, has had strong ratings, even becoming NBC's most highly-viewed digital series ever in its first few weeks. The upcoming season is reportedly set to showcase WWE's Attitude Era, giving wrestling fans even more to look forward to.