Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team

The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent.

The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."

Lynch and Rollins have certainly reached "the mountain top." Rollins is a grand slam champion, having held the WWE, Universal, Tag Team, Intercontinental, and United States Championships in his career with WWE. At the same time, Lynch is not only a former women's champion but also the first woman to win a main event match at WrestleMania, as she defeated Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to unify the "Raw" & "Smackdown" Women's Championships.

The Bollywood Boyz were known as "The Singh Brothers" in WWE, with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh respectively. During their tenure in the company, they were mainly the flunkies for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal before eventually settling on shows like 205 Live and Main Event. Both brothers had individual reigns with the WWE 24/7 Championship, eventually trading the title with R-Truth for much of the end of 2019.

The brothers were let go from WWE during the mass budget cuts of 2021 and learned the news while training at the WWE Performance Center. Since their release, the duo has mainly been working in the Pacific Northwest for companies like DEFY.