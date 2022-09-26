Top Viral Star Reacts To The Miz Saying They Do Not Have Enough Clout

The Miz may have just finished feuding with reality star Logan Paul, who defeated the "A-Lister" at WWE SummerSlam, but he has seemingly now caught the attention of another internet celebrity: KSI. The popular YouTube star recently reacted to a remark The Miz made to another YouTuber, MuscleManMalcolm, that KSI "doesn't have enough clout" to step into the ring with him for a match.

KSI took exception to the slight during the latest segment of his "Try Not To Laugh" series via his JJ Olatunji YouTube channel, as the Englishman responded by simply asking, "Who the f**k is The Miz?" KSI repeated, "Who the f**k is The Miz? I don't have enough clout? Bro, I have too much clout." He continued, "Bro, I could take a sh*t, and more people would watch me take a sh*t than see you fight, mate."

KSI is best known for being a rapper and social media influencer, boasting 8.2 million followers on Twitter and 12.2 million on Instagram. For what it is worth, The Miz has significantly less on each platform with 3.2 million followers on Twitter and 4 million on his Instagram profile. KSI also has a significant history with The Miz's former tag team partner and rival Paul, as they fought each other in a pair of boxing matches previously. The first ended in a draw; the rematch saw KSI winning via split decision.

Right now, The Miz is a little busy dealing with former "WWE NXT" Superstar Dexter Lumis, who, upon his recent return, has been stalking the former two-time WWE Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "JJ Olatunji" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.