Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event

As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.

WWE's 24/7 Title that can be defended anytime, anywhere traded hands between not only WWE superstars but also one referee: Aja Smith. Nikki A.S.H shared a video to Twitter showing what went down — after she shoved Smith backward and started arguing with referee Shawn Bennett, Smith rolled A.S.H up for the three-count. Bennett celebrated with her until he suddenly tried his own pinning attempt, and while he was counting the three for himself, Smith kicked out before the last second. As she argued with Bennett about his plan for the 24/7 Title, A.S.H sneaked her way back to gold, coming from behind and pinning Smith for another title change.

Additionally, Smith saw another first-ever accomplishment at Saturday's live show in Vancouver when refereeing the main event bout. "#WWEVancouver gave me so many memories I'll always hold close!" Smith writes on Twitter. "I reffed my first Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. I still have a ways to go, but having these opportunities lets me know I'm heading in the right direction. I will be THAT girl, and that's on #RefBae." A.S.H's tweet included a message of her own, criticizing Bennett and Smith for interjecting themselves in the 24/7 Title chase. She also included Dana Brooke in the tweet, who reportedly won the 24/7 Title back mere moments later.