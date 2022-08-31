Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide

As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.

This Sunday, A.S.H. will become the first woman to challenge for all currently active Women's Championships in WWE. This includes the "NXT" Women's Championship, first challenging for the title in 2017, the "Smackdown" Women's and "NXT UK" Women's Championships, both of which she first challenged for in 2019. A.S.H. has challenged for and won the "Raw" Women's Championship following her successful Money in the Bank cash-in on the July 19, 2021, edition of "Raw." A.S.H. has also succeeded in the tag division, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on three occasions, once with Rhea Ripley and twice with Alexa Bliss. A.S.H. has also held the 24/7 Championship four times, a title currently held by Dana Brooke.

A.S.H. and Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven in "NXT UK," have been teaming together since May, however the duo has not had much success on the "Raw" brand. A.S.H. and Doudrop recently picked up their first win as a tag team by defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina on the August 25 edition of "Main Event," which is the show taped prior to "Raw." Before this win, the two were 0-4 in two-on-two action, however, heading into their Worlds Collide match against Chance and Carter, the duo can say they have a tag team win under their belt.