Teddy Long Explains Twitter Blocking Debacle

If you got an invitation to Teddy Long's block party on Twitter, it wasn't Long who sent it to you. The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager joined "Busted Open Radio" on Monday morning to explain his side of the situation as multiple fans and colleagues fell victim to Long's account blocking them on Twitter.

"I guess this was somebody that I probably blocked on Twitter, because let me explain something to you — I'm a grown man. I don't have time for no gamers and all this stuff," said Long, who has never been a terribly active participant on social media.

"Basically, my Facebook and my Twitter is like a business account," Long said. :I use that just to let people know where my appearances are and where I'm going to be appearing at, so I don't really care about a whole lot of Facebook friends and all that stuff. I'm strictly business. So I just wanted to let everybody know I didn't block anybody. Some idiot that I [probably] blocked, then he got mad, hacked my Twitter and started blocking people, so if you got blocked, you know I didn't block you."

Long thanked "Busted Open" for letting him on to speak his piece, and also thanked Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, who was the first person to alert him of what was going on. Meanwhile, Wrestling Twitter made the most of the "block party" by pridefully showing off whether they were on "Team Blocked" or "Team Unblocked." For what it's worth, the "Busted Open" Twitter account, along with Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry, were all blocked by Long's account.