WWE's Latest Branded Titles Collaboration Revealed

WWE and coming up with custom made replica titles to hand out to sports teams; name a more iconic duo. Actually that's pretty easy, but it doesn't change that WWE loves to hand out replica belts for sports achievements, or just sports in general, and they were at it again this weekend when WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair introduced a University of Tennessee-style custom belt while appearing on "ESPN's College Gameday." And there's apparently more where that came from.

According to Sports Business Journal, WWE has secured licenses that will see them produce replica WWE belts, along with custom side plates, for all fourteen schools in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). This means that fans/alumni for Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State University (LSU), Mississippi, Mississippi State University, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt will soon be able to have their own WWE custom belts.

And soon in this case means very soon. Sports Business Journal noted that the belts would be able to be purchased later this fall, ahead of the SEC Championship Game, which will pit the top teams from the conferences' Eastern and Western Divisions against each other. The game is set to be held on December 3, indicating fans will be able to purchase these custom belts sometime in November, though no firm date was confirmed. All the SEC schools will surely be hoping that the belts bring the same good fortune to them as it did for Tennessee this past weekend. The Volunteers scored a strong victory at home against the rival Florida Gators, defeating them 38-33.