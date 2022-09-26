Backstage News Regarding Planned Use Of Flag On WWE Raw

It's Monday, which can only mean one thing: the Cowboys and Giants are playing on Monday Night Football, and Jerry Jones will either be really happy or sad when it is all over. Also, "WWE Monday Night Raw" will air tonight, and even though the start of the show is rapidly approaching with each passing minute, that has not stopped certain plans from the evening's show from slipping through the cracks and leaking our way.

Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MVP, and Dakota Kai are all expected to appear tonight, according to Fightful Select, as the show emulates out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Fightful's report also notes that WWE plans to play into their Canadian surroundings environment with two separate angles.

The first will see a WWE Superstar brandishing the American flag as they make their way to the ring, presumably to get heat from the Canadian fans in attendance; the identity of the wrestler who would be doing so remains a mystery at the moment. Sources also noted that another angle would see Dexter Lumis sporting an Edmonton Oilers jersey. No word on whether Lumis will be dressing up as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, or perhaps even "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky — either of which is sure to bring cheers from the home crowd.

Already announced for the show are "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair versus IYO SKY, Matt Riddle facing Damian Priest, Sami Zayn stepping in the ring against AJ Styles, and Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens teaming up to take on Alpha Academy. As always, the show will air at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.